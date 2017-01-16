The interpretative decision adopted by the Council of the European Union on December 15, 2017 regarding the political consequences of the advisory referendum in Netherlands (it concerns the political future of the Ukraine – EU Association agreement) raised a lot of discussions in media and among experts. Someone stated that Ukraine has been betrayed by the EU because after all events occurred since 2014 the official Kyiv failed in its attempts to be closer to the European Union. What is true and what does not in those assumptions?