Геополітична павутина

Економічний форум в Давосі: чого очікувати?

Davos economic forum: what should we expect?
16 Jan, 2017
Davos

The World economic forum-2017 in Davos is devoted to the resistible leadership which, under current geopolitical circumstances, plays unique role in crisis solutions of mutual international conflicts. But first glance on the level of participants gives the ground to state that this forum will be particular – no one from the high-level official of the key world players comes to Switzerland. The US, Germany and France are preparing to the reloading of its political elites. What Ukraine should expect from Davos-2017?

Як буде мінятися політичний ландшафт Європи в 2017 році?

How the political landscape in Europe will be changed in 2017?
30 Dec, 2016
Trump cleaning

Europe is expected a number of presidential and parliamentary elections in 2017 which have the potential to change dramatically the political landscape in the key European Union’s member-states. It definitely effects their attitude towards the Russian military aggression committed by this country against Ukraine. It is also expected that some EU countries might initiate the rolling back of the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Moscow. 

Ратифікація Нідерландами Угоди про асоціацію: що далі?

The story of Netherland’s ratification
22 Dec, 2016
Нідерланди Україна

The interpretative decision adopted by the Council of the European Union on December 15, 2017 regarding the political consequences of the advisory referendum in Netherlands (it concerns the political future of the Ukraine – EU Association agreement) raised a lot of discussions in media and among experts. Someone stated that Ukraine has been betrayed by the EU because after all events occurred since 2014 the official Kyiv failed in its attempts to be closer to the European Union. What is true and what does not in those assumptions?

Сили армій країн нато в Польщі

Розміщення сил союзників по НАТО в Польщі 

Євросоюз та Куба

Європейський Союз і Куба встановили дипломатичні відносини в 1988 р. Всі 28 держав - членів ЄС підтримують двосторонні дипломатичні відносини з Кубою. Представництво ЄС було відкрито в Гавані в 2003 році і модернізовано в повноцінну делегацію в 2008 році.

Іран на милість Путіна, безпрецедентний, але крихкий союз

Alireza Nader
Аліреза Надер (Alireza Nader), старший аналітик корпорації RAND

Росія і Іран налагодили безпрецедентний, але крихкий союз на Близькому Сході. Російсько-Іранське співробітництво є ключовим для забезпечення виживання режиму президента Башара Асада в Сирії і знищенням повстанців зі східної частини Алеппо. Російські бомбардувальники використовували іранські війсь

Україна, ЄС: окремі результати дії зони вільної торгівлі

Сергій Даниленко
Модератор групи Geostrategy Сергій Даниленко
analytics@geostrategy.ua

Українські виробники активно використовують преференції в рамках торгівлі між Україною та ЄС. Наприкінці 2016 року вже повністю використано 11 тарифних квот:

Франція готова до переговорів з Путіним

Жан-Марк Эро
Міністр закордонних справ Франції Жан-Марк Эро

Франція готова до переговорів з В.Путіним, однак жодного політичного рішення за участю Б.Асада не буде. Наразі необхідним є відновлення переговорів для забезпечення політичного переходу на основі резолюції 2254 Ради Безпеки ООН.

